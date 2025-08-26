Northern Trust Corp Sells 128,246 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company $GPK

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,540,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,246 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $65,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,655,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,807,000 after buying an additional 929,764 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,488,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $479,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,841 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,351,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,717,000 after acquiring an additional 781,509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,004.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,240,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,888,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,890,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,844,000 after buying an additional 1,018,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK opened at $22.7470 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.73. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 6.18%. Graphic Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 23.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.86%.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other news, Director Philip R. Martens sold 56,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $1,239,136.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,826 shares in the company, valued at $738,759.84. This trade represents a 62.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPK. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Graphic Packaging

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.