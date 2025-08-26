Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,857 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. $KD

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,078,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,857 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $65,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 121.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 35.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 107.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

KD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of KD opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.91. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kyndryl had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 1.97%.The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kyndryl has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,035,292.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 73,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,100.92. This trade represents a 26.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

