Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,352 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 668,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,352 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $70,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 194,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNFP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.65 per share, for a total transaction of $856,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 28,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,061.80. This represents a 54.43% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,136.50. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,174 shares of company stock worth $1,047,079. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

