Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,204 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,204 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.75% of TD SYNNEX worth $65,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $122,141.04. Following the sale, the director owned 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,403.18. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $179,009.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,231.44. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,888 shares of company stock worth $9,115,025. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays set a $140.00 target price on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on TD SYNNEX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.30.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.8%

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $148.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $153.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%.The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-3.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

