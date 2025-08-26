Northern Trust Corp Sells 23,535 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,535 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $67,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 57.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $1,545,000. Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 33,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 723,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,931,000 after purchasing an additional 177,188 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:PLNT opened at $104.9610 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.84. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.77 and a 12-month high of $114.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $340.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.59 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 110.18% and a net margin of 15.11%.Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 target price on Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.