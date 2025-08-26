Northern Trust Corp Sells 42,725 Shares of Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,725 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Rambus were worth $73,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMBS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

RMBS stock opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.28. Rambus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $78.16.

In other Rambus news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $83,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,752,825. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $551,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,963.72. This represents a 16.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,686 shares of company stock valued at $718,381 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

