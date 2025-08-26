Northern Trust Corp Sells 513 Shares of Masimo Corporation $MASI

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 383,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $63,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Masimo by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,842,000 after purchasing an additional 232,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,172,000 after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,456,000 after acquiring an additional 181,070 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 215,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 206,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MASI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In other news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.98 per share, for a total transaction of $437,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,790 shares in the company, valued at $699,244.20. This trade represents a 167.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Stock Performance

MASI opened at $145.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.85 and its 200 day moving average is $162.54. Masimo Corporation has a 12-month low of $107.98 and a 12-month high of $194.88.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.65 million. Masimo had a negative net margin of 24.85% and a positive return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.