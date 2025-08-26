Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,387 Shares of Cabot Corporation $CBT

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,387 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.45% of Cabot worth $65,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 1,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Cabot by 1,346.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBT stock opened at $81.5960 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Cabot Corporation has a one year low of $70.40 and a one year high of $117.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.29 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 25.68%. Cabot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $9,072,486.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 361,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,661,147.04. This trade represents a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of Cabot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

