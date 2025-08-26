Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 800,781 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 20,903 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $66,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 23,791 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $118.36 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $118.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average of $91.89.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 5.51%.Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $208,375.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,439.92. This represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

