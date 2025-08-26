NOV Inc. $NOV Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,150,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,364 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.10% of NOV worth $63,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 41,564,404 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $632,610,000 after acquiring an additional 106,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,463,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $600,627,000 after purchasing an additional 566,160 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NOV by 7.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,122,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $275,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,327 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,718,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,917 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 25.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,114,157 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,617,000 after purchasing an additional 823,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on NOV from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. NOV has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

