Nuveen LLC Acquires New Holdings in REX American Resources Corporation $REX

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 155,020 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REX. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 682,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in REX American Resources by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in REX American Resources by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 240,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 25,991 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE REX opened at $60.5980 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $998.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. REX American Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

REX American Resources last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $158.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Corporation will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

