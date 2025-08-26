Nuveen LLC Acquires New Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 588,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter worth about $6,245,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,918,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,415,000 after purchasing an additional 817,953 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 493.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 850,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 707,133 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 644,002 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 518,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 416,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PBI shares. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

PBI opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.The business had revenue of $461.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.33%.

Pitney Bowes declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 18.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Pitney Bowes

In related news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $424,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 115,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,016.70. This trade represents a 23.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

