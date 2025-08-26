Nuveen LLC Buys New Shares in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. $OSBC

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 336,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 4,125.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on OSBC. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.50 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.38%.The company had revenue of $75.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.