Nuveen LLC Invests $5.24 Million in Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 287,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMTM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Amentum by 108.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amentum by 380.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Amentum by 78.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amentum by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Amentum by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amentum from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Amentum in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Amentum from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amentum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 64.77.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Amentum had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 0.41%.The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Amentum’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. Amentum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

