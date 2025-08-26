Nuveen LLC Makes New $6.30 Million Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 421,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,299,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 40,936 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 225,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 65,709 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,462.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 92,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $27.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.67 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 25.85%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.50%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Stories

