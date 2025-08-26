Nuveen LLC Makes New Investment in Deluxe Corporation $DLX

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 334,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Deluxe by 1,067.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Security National Bank increased its position in Deluxe by 97.8% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Deluxe by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Deluxe during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Deluxe from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

DLX stock opened at $19.8970 on Tuesday. Deluxe Corporation has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deluxe Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

