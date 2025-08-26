Nuveen New York Municipal Valu (NYSE:NNY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen New York Municipal Valu (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.16 and traded as low as $8.04. Nuveen New York Municipal Valu shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 20,629 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNY. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Valu in the first quarter worth $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Valu in the first quarter worth $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Valu in the first quarter worth $87,000. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Valu in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Valu by 71.3% in the second quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 17,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

