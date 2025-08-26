NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $202.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.31.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $179.81 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

