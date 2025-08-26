Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.50. Canaccord Genuity Group now has a $2.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.50. Olaplex shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 1,576,118 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Olaplex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $1.40 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Olaplex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $106.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.30 million. Olaplex had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Olaplex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

