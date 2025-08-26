OR Royalties Inc. $OR Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in OR Royalties were worth $11,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OR Royalties by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OR Royalties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in OR Royalties in the 4th quarter worth $2,587,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in OR Royalties by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OR Royalties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get OR Royalties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OR Royalties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

OR Royalties Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of OR stock opened at $30.7540 on Tuesday. OR Royalties Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.12 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.25 million. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 35.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

OR Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.35%.

OR Royalties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OR Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OR Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.