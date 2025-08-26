OR Royalties Q3 EPS Raised by Raymond James Financial

OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of OR Royalties in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for OR Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for OR Royalties’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

OR Royalties Stock Performance

NYSE:OR opened at $30.7540 on Monday. OR Royalties has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.12 and a beta of 0.71.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.25 million. OR Royalties had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

OR Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OR Royalties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in OR Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of OR Royalties in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of OR Royalties during the first quarter worth $208,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OR Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

