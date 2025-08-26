Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €13.40 ($15.58) and traded as high as €14.55 ($16.91). Orange shares last traded at €14.48 ($16.84), with a volume of 3,611,771 shares changing hands.
Orange Trading Down 1.8%
The business’s fifty day moving average is €13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.59.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
