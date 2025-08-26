Orix Corp Ads $IX Stake Raised by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 132,800.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Orix Corp Ads were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Orix Corp Ads by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Orix Corp Ads in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Orix Corp Ads in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Orix Corp Ads in the 4th quarter worth about $1,847,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orix Corp Ads Stock Performance

Shares of IX stock opened at $25.9550 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Orix Corp Ads has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Orix Corp Ads ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Orix Corp Ads had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 12.70%.The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Analysts predict that Orix Corp Ads will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Orix Corp Ads from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Orix Corp Ads

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

