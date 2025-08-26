Oshkosh Corporation $OSK Position Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 674,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $63,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of OSK stock opened at $142.4780 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $142.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.60 and a 200-day moving average of $107.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.43. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on Oshkosh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $164.00 target price on Oshkosh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.08.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In related news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.37, for a total value of $243,120.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,129.83. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

