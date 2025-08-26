Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Down 1.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $149.37 and last traded at $155.97. Approximately 41,752,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 91,849,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.74.

Specifically, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 186,194 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $28,999,715.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,824,183.50. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,650,893.46. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 160,164 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $24,945,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,204. The trade was a 99.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $372.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.31.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

