Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.33 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 30.67 ($0.41). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 31.30 ($0.42), with a volume of 6,625,851 shares trading hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 74 price target on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 74.
Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing the Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on state land on the Alaska North Slope (“ANS”), onshore USA where, following issue of the new leases, it will have a 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres. Certified contingent resources attributable to these projects exceeds 1 billion barrels of marketable liquids, located adjacent to Alaska’s Trans Alaska Pipeline System (“TAPS”).
Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of $5-$10/bbl of recoverable resources by end 2028.
