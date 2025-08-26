Permian Resources Corporation $PR Position Boosted by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 19.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,099,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,363 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter valued at about $769,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Permian Resources by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 52,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Permian Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,900,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,183,000 after buying an additional 160,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Permian Resources by 1,913.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 398,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 379,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Permian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

Permian Resources Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:PR opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.32. Permian Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.41%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

