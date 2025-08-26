Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 21.82 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 20.50 ($0.28). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.30), with a volume of 30,946 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of £55.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.45.
Petra’s strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability.
