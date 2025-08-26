Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 21.82 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 20.50 ($0.28). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.30), with a volume of 30,946 shares trading hands.

Petra Diamonds Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of £55.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.45.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company’s portfolio incorporates interests in two underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan and Finsch Mines) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson). In January 2025, Petra announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its entire shareholding in the entity that holds Petra’s interest in Williamson.

Petra’s strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability.

