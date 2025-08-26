Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.30 and traded as low as $45.85. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $46.21, with a volume of 21,680 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on PDEX. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Pro-Dex from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
