Procore Technologies, Inc. $PCOR Position Lifted by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 84.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,869 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,762,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,365,000 after acquiring an additional 82,311 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,627,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,873,000 after acquiring an additional 322,367 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,879,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,067,000 after acquiring an additional 126,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 11.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,524,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,615,000 after purchasing an additional 162,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PCOR. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 7,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $509,825.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,146,405 shares in the company, valued at $75,983,723.40. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,205 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $267,732.35. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,923.22. This represents a 4.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,449 shares of company stock valued at $43,235,011 in the last three months. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.8%

PCOR stock opened at $66.5820 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $88.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 11.58%.The firm had revenue of $323.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Procore Technologies’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Procore Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

