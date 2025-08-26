Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Q.E.P. Co. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.39 and traded as high as $38.73. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 1,935 shares traded.
Q.E.P. Trading Down 3.0%
The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01.
Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.53 million during the quarter. Q.E.P. had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.42%.
Q.E.P. Announces Dividend
Q.E.P. Company Profile
Q.E.P. Co, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers and leveling systems; suction cups; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety products; underlayment products; installation kits; and cement boards tools.
See Also
