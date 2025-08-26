Q3 Earnings Estimate for CVE:DB Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Decibel Cannabis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Decibel Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Decibel Cannabis’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
CVE:DB opened at C$0.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$53.18 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.03. Decibel Cannabis has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.14.
Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.
