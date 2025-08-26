Q3 EPS Estimate for Aya Gold & Silver Reduced by Analyst

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AYA. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Desjardins set a C$20.00 target price on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.75 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.64.

AYA stock opened at C$12.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 146.38 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.86. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$8.52 and a 12-month high of C$19.56.

In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,900.00. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

