Q3 EPS Estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts Raised by Analyst

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 953.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

