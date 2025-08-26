Q3 EPS Estimate for Trane Technologies Increased by Analyst

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Trane Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.76. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $12.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens upgraded Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $458.60.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of TT stock opened at $419.7770 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.66. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,444,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.