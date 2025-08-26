Q3 EPS Estimates for HudBay Minerals Reduced by Analyst

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Raymond James Financial reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of HudBay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now expects that the mining company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for HudBay Minerals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.21 million. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.13%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HudBay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

HudBay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HudBay Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.63.

HudBay Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.0073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.0%. This is a boost from HudBay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. HudBay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HudBay Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 142.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 100,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 58,999 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in HudBay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,286 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,940 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,224 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

