Q3 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Lifted by Zacks Research

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KGC. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $19.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 9.68%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter worth about $389,025,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,526,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $632,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705,061 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,243,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871,904 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 365.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,876,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,718,000 after buying an additional 5,400,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 81.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,073,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,191,000 after buying an additional 3,617,320 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

