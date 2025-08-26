Q3 EPS Estimates for Kraken Robotics Cut by Analyst

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kraken Robotics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 21st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Kraken Robotics’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kraken Robotics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PNG. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Kraken Robotics from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins upped their target price on Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Kraken Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.70.

Kraken Robotics Stock Down 1.2%

PNG stock opened at C$3.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$929.81 million, a P/E ratio of 90.49 and a beta of 1.15. Kraken Robotics has a 12 month low of C$1.38 and a 12 month high of C$3.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Kraken Robotics

In other Kraken Robotics news, Senior Officer Gregory Michael Reid sold 261,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total value of C$753,408.00. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

