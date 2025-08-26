Q3 EPS Estimates for Kraken Robotics Decreased by Desjardins

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Free Report) – Desjardins lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Kraken Robotics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kraken Robotics’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Kraken Robotics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Kraken Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.70.

Kraken Robotics Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of PNG stock opened at C$3.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$929.81 million, a PE ratio of 90.49 and a beta of 1.15. Kraken Robotics has a 1-year low of C$1.38 and a 1-year high of C$3.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraken Robotics news, Senior Officer Gregory Michael Reid sold 261,600 shares of Kraken Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total value of C$753,408.00. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

