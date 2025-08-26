Q3 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Boosted by Analyst

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James Financial lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial analyst J. Elliott now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Raymond James Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Dnb Nor Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Lundin Mining stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 84.0%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

