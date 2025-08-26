Q3 EPS Estimates for Murphy USA Reduced by Zacks Research

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $6.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.19. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $26.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $27.30 EPS.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 64.63% and a net margin of 2.52%.The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.92 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.29.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.4%

Murphy USA stock opened at $373.3420 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80. Murphy USA has a one year low of $345.23 and a one year high of $561.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $241,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth about $3,683,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 21.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 81.9% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total value of $717,982.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,389 shares in the company, valued at $45,337,979.58. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.01 per share, with a total value of $1,835,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 389,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,830,015.72. The trade was a 1.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

