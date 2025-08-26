Q3 EPS Estimates for XOMA Royalty Increased by HC Wainwright

XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of XOMA Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for XOMA Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($1.41) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for XOMA Royalty’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get XOMA Royalty alerts:

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 million. XOMA Royalty had a negative net margin of 27.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of XOMA Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of XOMA Royalty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XOMA Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

View Our Latest Report on XOMA Royalty

XOMA Royalty Price Performance

XOMA stock opened at $33.77 on Monday. XOMA Royalty has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $408.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61.

Institutional Trading of XOMA Royalty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of XOMA Royalty by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in XOMA Royalty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 255,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in XOMA Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA Royalty by 12.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XOMA Royalty

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.