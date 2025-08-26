Quadrise (LON:QED) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.03 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.02 ($0.04). Quadrise shares last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 2,813,268 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a report on Thursday, May 1st.
View Our Latest Report on Quadrise
Quadrise Stock Up 2.7%
Insider Transactions at Quadrise
In related news, insider Jason Miles sold 1,013,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4, for a total value of £40,521.96. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.
Quadrise Company Profile
Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.
Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quadrise
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Biotech Catalysts Present Major Opportunity
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be This Low
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Why Sprouts Farmers Market is Buying $1 Billion of Its Own Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.