Quadrise (LON:QED) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.03 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.02 ($0.04). Quadrise shares last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04), with a volume of 2,813,268 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Quadrise Stock Up 2.7%

Insider Transactions at Quadrise

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.03. The company has a market cap of £66.36 million, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, insider Jason Miles sold 1,013,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4, for a total value of £40,521.96. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Quadrise Company Profile

Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.

Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).

Featured Articles

