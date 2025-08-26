Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Director John Zangardi Sells 3,860 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) Director John Zangardi sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $520,405.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $967,198.68. This represents a 34.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $132.49 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.61 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%.The business had revenue of $164.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.200-6.5 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.6 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Qualys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qualys from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Qualys by 254.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 63.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Qualys by 216.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

