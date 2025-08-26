Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 5,177 Shares of Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR $LEGN

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 1,114.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEGN has been the subject of several research reports. Johnson Rice reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $54.00 price objective on Legend Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Legend Biotech from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.32 and a beta of 0.26. Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $255.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.49 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 32.00% and a negative net margin of 40.83%.Legend Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Legend Biotech

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

