Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 5,481 Shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. $IFS

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Intercorp Financial Services were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 2,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 531,762 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,543,000. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,188,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,365,000 after purchasing an additional 213,392 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,901,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 179,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 129,857 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE IFS opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.72. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24.

In related news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 17,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, with a total value of $350,006.98. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,946,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,933,419.56. The trade was a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

