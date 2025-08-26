Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. $CMP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.16% of Compass Minerals International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $79,139,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 642.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 915,983 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,427,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,055,000 after acquiring an additional 652,129 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $4,279,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 275.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 581,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 426,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $19.8520 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $827.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.26). Compass Minerals International had a negative return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 9.87%.The firm had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Compass Minerals International has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

