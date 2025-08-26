Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stake in Semrush Holdings, Inc. $SEMR

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Semrush were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Semrush during the first quarter valued at about $10,762,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Semrush by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 755,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter worth about $3,715,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 18.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after purchasing an additional 286,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the first quarter worth about $2,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,930. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anna Baird sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,560. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,906 shares of company stock worth $546,254. 55.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SEMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Semrush from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp set a $12.00 price objective on Semrush and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on Semrush and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Semrush from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Semrush Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $7.7450 on Tuesday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $18.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

