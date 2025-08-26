Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 14,649 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. $OCFC

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,516,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,810,000 after purchasing an additional 61,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,228,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,442,000 after acquiring an additional 53,476 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 56,526 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after acquiring an additional 117,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 72,850 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

