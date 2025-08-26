Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 1,826 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 5,072.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $305.38 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $321.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright set a $400.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $187,043.55. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,021.17. The trade was a 11.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.96, for a total transaction of $3,079,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,297,208.76. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,681 shares of company stock valued at $28,014,609 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

